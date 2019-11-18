Audio: $400 million steel plant set to open in December in Sedalia

Missouri’s top economic development official says a 400-million dollar steel plant being built in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia will open next month.

State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon tells Missourinet the Nucor plant is scheduled to open on December 27 or 28. The steel rebar manufacturing plant is one of the largest projects Missouri has landed in the past decade. Sedalia-Pettis County economic development executive director Jessica Craig tells Missourinet about 2,500 people have applied for 250 jobs, primarily steelworker positions. She says 160 have already been hired. The average salary for a Nucor steelworker is about 65-thousand dollars.

