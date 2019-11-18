Green Hills Animal Shelter finishes paying off roof repairs

Members of the Green Hills Animal Shelter board were on hand when a check was presented to finish paying off repairs made to the roof and the building that houses the animal shelter on East 10th Street.

Board President Terri Webb made the presentation to Contractor Steve Ishmael of Trenton during the annual shelter chili supper on Saturday night. All work was done “at cost” but the amount of the expense was not revealed.

Besides Steve Ishmael, repairs and other improvements at the Green Hills Animal Shelter building were done by Bill Wilson heating and cooling as well as Danny Stevens Excavating.

