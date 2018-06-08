MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 11, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of June 11 – 17 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), June 11 – 15

Atchison County

I-29 – Pavement repair from mile marker 124 near the Iowa state line to mile marker 111 near Route 111, June 11 – 15

Route E – Driveway tube replacement at Route U, June 12

Route D – Shoulder work near the railroad crossing south of Watson, June 13 – 15

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, June 14 – 15

Buchanan County

Route 759 – Pavement repair of the railroad crossing southbound from Hickory Street to Florence Road, June 11 – 13. This includes overnight lane closures.

Route V – Pothole patching, June 11 – 13

Route K – Pothole patching, June 13 – 15

Route 759 – Pavement repair of the railroad crossing northbound from Hickory Street to Florence Road, June 13 – 15. This includes overnight lane closures.

Caldwell County

Route D – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route HH, June 11 – 15

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance on the Brushy Creek Bridge, June 11 – 17. This includes overnight lane closures.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the Missouri River to the Iowa state line, June 11 – 16. This project includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route E – Sealing from Ely Street in Carrollton to Route D, June 13 – 15

Chariton County

Route JJ – Chip seal from Route E to the Linn County line, June 11

Route F – Chip seal from Route E to U.S. Route 24, June 12 – 13

Clinton County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the McGuire Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through July. A signed detour is in place.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. Traffic is head to head in the eastbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through July 3 and includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 11 – 16. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, June 11 – 16. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route M – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route D to Route EE, June 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 118, June 11 – 15

Linn County

Route JJ – Chip seal from the Chariton County line to the city limits of Marceline, June 11

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, June 11 – 15. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from Route K to the Grundy County line, June 11 – 12

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 11 – 16. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 11 – 16. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 280 th Street, June 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – Pothole patching, June 11

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), June 11 – 16

Route 246 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 148 to Route E, June 12

Route PP – Pothole patching, June 13

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from east of the city limits of Maryville to Route 46 in Ravenwood, June 13 – 15

Route 46 – Pothole patching, June 15

Putnam County

Route W – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route 149, June 15

Worth County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 246 to Route W, June 11 – 12

Route M – CLOSED for resurfacing project from Route EE to Route C, June 14 – 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

