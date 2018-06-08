University of Missouri Extension offers four-day tour for cattle producers

The University of Missouri Extension offers cattlemen a bus tour of cattle operations in Kansas and Oklahoma Aug. 6-9.

MU Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis said the tour offers an opportunity to learn to manage herds better to make them healthier and more profitable. Registration deadline is July 15.

Tour stops include:

• Neosho Valley Feeders. This is a small feedlot operation based in Parsons, Kan.

• Kansas State University Southeast Research-Extension Center, Parsons, Kan. Jaymeylynn Farney, assistant professor and beef systems extension specialist for K-State, will lead a discussion about K-State’s work on beef cattle and forage management.

• SEK Genetics, Galesburg, Kan. Tourgoers will learn about the cattle reproductive technology business. Topics include embryo transfer, pregnancy blood testing and disease testing.

• AGCO plant, Hesston, Kan. AGCO is an international manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Brands include Challenger, FENDT, GSI and Massey Ferguson combines; and Valtra, Fella, Fuse, Gleaner, Sunflower and White planters.

• Mushrush Red Angus, Elmdale, Kan. Mushrush’s main enterprise consists of 750 registered Red Angus cows split evenly between spring- and fall-calving herds. The operation features about 8,000 acres of native tallgrass prairie.

• Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Osage County, Okla., offers shopping, a bakery and a restaurant.

• Langford Herefords, Okmulgee, Okla., has raised and sold registered Hereford cattle for 80 years. The ranch offers more than 600 bulls and 450 females for sale yearly.

• Dismukes Ranch, Checotah, Okla., is a seedstock breeder of registered Angus and Charolais cattle.

• Thorne Land and Cattle, Adair, Okla., offers Simmental/Angus, Maine-Anjou and a few Braunvieh cattle.

• Spur Ranch, Vinita, Okla., is a registered seedstock Angus operation. The ranch covers 15,000 acres and annually holds one of the nation’s top sales for Angus bulls and commercial females.

Registration is $375 per person and includes bus transportation and double-occupancy hotel rooms. Participants pay for their meals. Send payment by July 15 to MU Extension in Hickory County, 18715 Cedar St., Hermitage, MO 65668.

For more information, contact MU Extension agronomy specialist Terry Halleran at 417-745-6767, livestock specialist Gene Schmitz at 660-438-5012 or Davis at 417-276-3313.

