Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright resigns

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright has submitted his letter of resignation from the police department.

Wright’s letter of resignation states he has accepted a job in the private sector with his resignation effective at the close of business July 6th. The letter states Wright believes that providing a notice now will allow the necessary time for him to complete projects, investigations, criminal reports, and administrative functions needed for a transition in authority.

Wright believes it will also give the Trenton City Council time to plan for a new incoming police chief. Wright’s letter states he appreciates the opportunity to serve as the Trenton Police Chief for more than five years.

When contacted by KTTN, Wright declined to comment at this time.

