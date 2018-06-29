MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 2, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of July 2 – 8 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Most routine work zones will stop at noon Tuesday, July 3 and resume at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday, but some closures may remain in place.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), July 2, 3, 5, 6

Atchison County

I-29 – Pavement repair from mile marker 124 near the Iowa state line to mile marker 111 near Route 111, July 2,3,5,6

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 2,3,5,6

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian Crossing improvement projects at Route AC and Pickett Road intersection and Commons Road (South Belt Wal-Mart), July 2,3,5,6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project and turn lane construction at Bob Griffin Road, July 2,3,5,6

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the Missouri River to the city limits of Chillicothe, July 2,3,5,6. This project includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Clinton County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the McGuire Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route O – Pavement repair from 225th Street south to the end of the route, July 2 – 3

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC, July 2,3,5,6. A pilot car and a flagger will direct traffic through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K to Route YY, July 2, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, July 2,3,5,6. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Iowa Boulevard to No Creek, July 2 – 3. Flaggers and a Pilot Car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, July 2,3,5,6. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Route OO – CLOSED for a sealing project, July 2, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a sealing project, July 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 3, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Route D – Drainage work from Route 136 to Route F, July 2, 3, 5

Route KK – CLOSED for a sealing project, July 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project westbound from Route 11 to Route FF, July 2

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements and guardrail work from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, July 2,3,5,6. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project from Route C to Inca Road, July 3, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, July 2 – 3. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), July 2, 3, 5, 6

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from the east of the city limits of Maryville to Route 46 in Ravenwood, July 2 – 3

Route A – Pothole patching, July 5 – 6

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – Pothole Patching, July 2, 3, 5

