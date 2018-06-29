A myriad of activities on tap for Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe Saturday, July 7th

A leader in yeast and bakery ingredient solutions sponsors Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe Saturday, July 7th.

AB Mauri North America sponsors the event celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Chillicothe Baking Company being the first commercial bakery in the United States to offer machine-sliced bread for sale.

Multiple activities are planned for Sliced Bread Day on Saturday, including a french toast breakfast, the Color Fest 5K Run, a farmers market, a bread contest, a parade, historic preservation presentations, an antique flea market, children’s art activities, the Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival, a Mudcat Baseball game, and fireworks.

