MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of December 7, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of December 7 – 13.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. Construction is expected to halt, with traffic restored to two lanes in both directions, for the winter season beginning Dec. 8 and will resume in the spring of 2021. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route U – Drainage work from County Road 6 to County Road 14, Dec. 7

I-29 – Bridge maintenance in the northbound passing lane over Mill Creek (mile marker 62), Dec. 7 – 8

Route V – Drainage work 1 mile east of Route Z, Dec. 8

Atchison County

Route Z – CLOSED to through traffic for a culvert replacement from 270th Street to Route W, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Dec. 7 – 11

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from I-29 to Route M, Dec. 7 – 11

Route J – Drainage work at Route W, Dec. 7 – 11

Buchanan County

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, Dec. 7 – 11

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge from Dec. 7, 2020, through July 2021.

Clinton County

Route 116 – Utility work west of Southeast Fagin Lane, Dec. 7 – 8

I-35 – Pavement repair north and southbound from Route H to Shoal Creek in the driving lane, Dec. 7 – 9. There will be intermittent, around-the-clock closures.

Route J – Utility work from Southwest 220th Street to Southwest Springtown Road, Dec. 7 – 9

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Dec. 7 – 9

Route K – Drainage work 1 mile north of Route B, Dec. 7 – 9

U.S Route 69 – Shoulder work, Dec. 10 – 11

Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route 6 (Grundy County), Dec. 10 – 11

Grundy County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route K (Daviess County), Dec. 10 – 11

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Utility work from south of Jamboree Road to the city limits of Mound City, Dec. 7 – 11

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River. There is an 11.5-foot width restriction in place. The contractor plans to have all work completed on Dec. 9.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. The contractor plans to have all work completed by Dec. 11.

Nodaway County

Route A – Survey work at Route Y, Dec. 7

Route FF – Chip sealing from the Iowa state line to 105th Street, Dec. 7

Route E – Pothole patching at the Iowa state line, Dec. 8

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route PP to the city limits of Burlington Junction, Dec. 8 – 10

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route E to Route 46, Dec. 9

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 113 to Echo Road, Dec. 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from Wilcox to Route CC, Dec. 11

Putnam County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 317th Road to Route 129, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 390th Road to Oak Trail, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 198th Street, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Oak Trail to Route 149, Dec. 10 – 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through early 2021.

Related