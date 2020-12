Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The City of Galt will have the mayor and two aldermen at large positions available in the April 6th election for two-year terms.

The candidate filing period is December 15th through January 19th. Filing will be done at the Galt City Hall Tuesday mornings from 8 o’clock to 10:30 and Fridays from 8 o’clock to noon.

