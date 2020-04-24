MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 27, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 27 – May 3.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route DD – Resurfacing project from Route T to U.S. Route 59 through early May. There will be single-lane closures around the work. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place.

I-29 and U.S. Route 71 – Bridge flushing, April 27 – May 1

U.S. Route 169, Route 48, and Route V – Roadside work, April 27 – May 1

Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, April 27 – May 1

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City through mid-May. The bridge is a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project, April 27 – May 1

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement 0.5 miles north of the Holt County line, April 27 – May 1

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at Route 46, April 27 – May 1

Route 111 – Drainage work at Main Street in Rock Port, April 27 – May 1

Route N – Drainage work 1 mile south of U.S. Route 136, April 27 – May 1

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 through May 2020. There may be periodic lane closures northbound and southbound on I-29. Motorists can expect delays.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. There is a 10.5-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through August. The project will include single-lane closures on the Belt Highway and complete closures of some side streets.

Messanie Street – CLOSED east of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project through May 1. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Pickett Road – CLOSED east of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project through May 1. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Pickett Road – CLOSED west of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project through May 2. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

South Belt Wal-Mart – CLOSED one half at a time for a resurfacing project April 27 – May 13. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Gene Field Road – CLOSED east of the Belt Highway for a resurfacing project April 29 – May 5. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, April 27 – May 1

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, April 27 – May 1

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation 2 miles north of the Missouri River through mid-May. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with a 17-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow bridges west of Keytesville through the beginning of May. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route U – Pavement repair from Barnes Road to Route W, April 27

Route KK – Bridge inspection at the Little Chariton River Bridge, April 27 – May 1

Route W – Pavement repair from Route 3 (Randolph County) to Route 129, April 28 – 30

Route HH – Pavement repair from Route W to Route 129, May 1

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July

U.S. Route 69 – Milling from U.S. Business Route 35 to I-35, April 27 – May 1

Route A – Chip seal from Route T to Route 116, April 27 – May 1

Route J – Chip seal from Route C to the Clay County line, April 27 – May 1

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route UU, April 27 – 28

Route BB – Bridge maintenance over I-35, April 27 – 30

I-35 – Bridge flushing from Route DD (Exit 72) to Route C (Exit 78), April 27 – 30

Route T – Drainage work from Route AA to 110th Street, April 28

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, April 29 – May 1

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. There is a 10.5-foot width restriction in place.

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for bridge maintenance on the Grantham Creek Bridge between Route O and County Road 245, April 27 – May 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Grundy County

Route 6 – Bridge inspection at the Thompson River Bridge, April 27 – May 1

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Amino Bros. Co., Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through the end of May.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the Little Tarkio Creek through the end of May.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Spring Creek through the end of April. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. The bridges are a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route 5 to Route 11, April 27 – May 1

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Drainage work from Route C to North Street in Clearmont, April 27

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the west side of Burlington Junction to Route PP, April 27

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370th Street to 350th Street, April 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Noble Road, April 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Concrete replacement from the Mozingo Branch Bridge to Neon Road, April 27 – 30

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Falcon Trail, April 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 205th Street to 210th Street, April 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Shoulder work from Route H to Maitland, April 28 – May 1

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work at Route 46, April 29

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 148, April 29 – May 1

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 155th Street, April 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 170th Street to U.S. Route 136, April 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Terrace Road to Vickers Road, April 27, 7 to 11 a.m.

Routes E, K, W, BB, OO, PP, WW, and ZZ – Shoulder work, April 27 – May 1

Routes T, U, FF, PP, VV, and WW – Pothole patching, April 27 – May 1

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork of the Grand River through late May.

Route W – Drainage work, April 27 – May 1

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares