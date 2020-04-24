Chillicothe City Council to consider capital improvement funds for street equipment at Monday meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will consider $170,000 of capital improvement funds for street equipment and an ordinance amending the 2019-2020 budget.

The council will meet Monday evening, April 27th at 6:30 by teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency declaration in effect.

Other ordinances on the agenda would accept a bid for two new park mowers, agreements with Koppers to conduct railroad bridge inspections and with Rumery and Associates, and a lease agreement with Jersey’s. Two ordinances regard contracts with Allgeier Martin and Associates for the construction phase of South Mitchell and Corporate Drive as well as a First and Second Street repair and repaving project.

The agenda also includes a discussion of foundation repairs at the police station.

Contact Chillicothe City Clerk Rozanne Frampton to find out how to access Monday evening’s city council meeting at 660-646-1877.

