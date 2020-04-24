Chillicothe City Council to consider capital improvement funds for street equipment at Monday meeting

Local News April 24, 2020 KTTN News
City of Chillicothe Website

The Chillicothe City Council will consider $170,000 of capital improvement funds for street equipment and an ordinance amending the 2019-2020 budget.

The council will meet Monday evening, April 27th at 6:30 by teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency declaration in effect.

Other ordinances on the agenda would accept a bid for two new park mowers, agreements with Koppers to conduct railroad bridge inspections and with Rumery and Associates, and a lease agreement with Jersey’s. Two ordinances regard contracts with Allgeier Martin and Associates for the construction phase of South Mitchell and Corporate Drive as well as a First and Second Street repair and repaving project.

The agenda also includes a discussion of foundation repairs at the police station.

Contact Chillicothe City Clerk Rozanne Frampton to find out how to access Monday evening’s city council meeting at 660-646-1877.

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News