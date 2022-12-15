Missouri woman pleads guilty to armed robbery and carjacking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman from Missouri on Wednesday admitted committing both an armed robbery and carjacking in 2021.

Kadijah McFadden, 29, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McFadden admitted robbing a Boost Mobile store at 12135 Bellefontaine Road at gunpoint on Aug. 9, 2021. McFadden pointed a firearm at a store employee and said, “give me everything out of the drawer right now.” She stole approximately $630 as well as multiple cell phones.

McFadden also admitted that on Sept. 5, 2021, around 9 a.m., she approached a woman in the 3600 block of Bates Street who had just parked her 2017 Jeep Cherokee and was unloading groceries. McFadden pointed a large black handgun at the victim and demanded her purse before trying to snatch it. McFadden did get the victim’s car keys. She then walked to the opposite side of the Jeep, opened the passenger side door, and again demanded the purse before firing a total of four shots into the air and at the ground.

McFadden then stole the Jeep. The incident was captured on video.

About three hours later, St. Louis County police spotted the Jeep and followed it. During the pursuit, McFadden threw a black firearm out of the vehicle, but police recovered it. The Jeep eventually crashed and McFadden and her co-defendant, Damonta Jamall Bridges, were found inside.

A robbery and gun charge are pending against Bridges, 30, who has pleaded not guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Walker is prosecuting the case.

