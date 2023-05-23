Missouri woman faces potential 20-year prison sentence for assisting in ATM cash theft

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman pleaded guilty Monday and admitted to helping steal a bag of cash from workers servicing an ATM in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Gregreonia Hampton, 21, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of aiding and abetting a robbery. Hampton admitted helping Mark Anthony Diggs rob two employees of ATM Solutions on May 31, 2022, at a Vantage Credit Union.

Hampton drove a white Kia Optima to the ATM, and Diggs then got out of Kia’s back seat with a fully automatic Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 firearm. He demanded and received a bag of cash before Hampton drove off. The robbery was captured on video.

Hampton admitted having enough foreknowledge of the robbery that she could have walked away.

The robbery charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. Hampton is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.

Diggs, 21, pleaded guilty in April to charges of robbery and possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.

