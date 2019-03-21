Missouri to receive nearly $10 million in additional opioid grant funding

The Department of Health and Human Services’ announced that Missouri will receive $9.6 million in State Opioid Response Grant funding.

The funding is the first of two expected grant announcements from the $1.5 billion for State Opioid Response Grants that Senator Roy Blunt worked to include in the FY2019 Labor/HHS appropriations bill, which was signed into law in September 2018. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt led efforts to increase opioid-related funding and repeatedly called for increased resources to combat the epidemic.

“The State Opioid Response Grant program provides the flexibility states need to develop a targeted, effective response to the opioid epidemic,” said Blunt. “In Missouri, the program has provided medical treatment for more than 4,000 people addicted to opioids and allowed more than 10,000 people to receive training in the areas of treatment, prevention, and recovery. The opioid crisis is taking a toll on families, communities, and the economy. The additional grant funding announced today will help more people get the treatment they need and bring us closer to getting this epidemic under control.”

State Opioid Response Grants are administered through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and provide flexible funding to states to implement opioid use disorder interventions in the best way that fits their needs. In 2018, HHS awarded Missouri a total of $28 million in State Opioid Response Grant funding.

Blunt prioritized $3.8 billion for opioid programs in the FY2019 Labor/HHS appropriations bill. Under Blunt’s chairmanship, funding for opioid-related Labor/HHS programs has increased by more than $3.5 billion over four years.