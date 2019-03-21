Audio: Governor Mike Parson to discuss flooding at ag day event; Missouri congressional members touring flooded areas

Missouri’s governor is expected to discuss flooding during an Ag Day event Thursday in northern Missouri’s Nelson.

Governor Mike Parson will be hosting his first “Farmer’s Talk” of the 2019 season today at the Christy Farm in Nelson, which is in Saline County. It’s part of the 34th annual KMMO Ag Day hosted by our Missourinet Marshall affiliate. Governor Parson told Capitol reporters this week all available resources will be used to assist Missourians.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst calls this an “unprecedented early-season flood”, saying it will prevent many farmers from planting a crop this year. Hurst also says that damage done to highways, bridges, and railroads in north Missouri “will take months and years to repair.”

Members of the state’s congressional delegation in both parties have been touring areas in northern Missouri impacted by the devastating flooding.

Congressman Sam Graves, who represents 36 counties across north Missouri, is heading to northwest Missouri’s Holt County today (Thursday) to meet with local officials. The state Department of Transportation says I-29 remains closed from the Missouri-Iowa border all the way to St. Joseph, because of flooding.

Congressman Graves tells Missourinet affiliate KMA that there is heavy road, grain and railroad right-of-way damage in northwest Missouri. Meantime, Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver visited Orrick yesterday to tour the damage. Congressman Cleaver is urging his constituents to HEED ALL flood warnings and to stay strong.