Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of March 24, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin resident was arrested early Sunday in Daviess County. Forty-seven-year-old Nichole Robertson was accused of driving while intoxicated and having no valid license. She was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Milan resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County. 35-year old Steve Hernandez was accused of driving while intoxicated, drinking while driving, speeding, having no driver’s license, and not wearing a seat belt. He was processed roadside and released.

An Excelsior Springs resident was arrested Sunday morning in Daviess County. 42-year old Terrance Jackson was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, prior offender, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Jackson was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center and released.

A Polo resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Lafayette County. 41-year old Amy Perryman was accused of felony leaving the scene of a crash and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. Perryman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail and later released.

A Milan resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County. 38-year-old Janvier was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Kirksville Police Department where he was later released.

A Milan resident was arrested in early Saturday morning in Sullivan County. 48-year-old Martin Reyes Ramirez was accused of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

Related