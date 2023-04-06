Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests two on drug allegations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Kirksville residents were arrested at separate times on Wednesday on alleged drug violations.

In Sullivan County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Jerald Dahlberg has been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also accused of failing to comply with the vehicle ignition interlock and displaying the license plates of another vehicle. Dahlberg was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County Jail

In Adair County, 50-year-old Kenneth Thompson was arrested on Wednesday for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver’s license. The highway patrol noted Thompson was processed before being released.

