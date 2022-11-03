Missouri man who was shot during hold up pleads guilty to weapons charge and robbery

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Missouri on Wednesday admitted robbing a St. Louis store of $30 in 2020 before he was shot.

John L. Smith, 43, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a robbery charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Smith admitted that on Aug. 19, 2020, he entered the New Carrie’s Corner Market at 4500 Athlone Avenue, pulled a small black handgun, and pointed it through an opening in the plexiglass surrounding the cash register. Smith demanded, “Give me all you got!” He threatened to kill a store employee if he did not move faster toward the register. Another employee fired a shot that hit Smith, who ran away. Smith dropped his cell phone, however, which led investigators to him, as did DNA results from blood left behind.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1 and both sides will recommend a sentence of 15 years in prison, the plea agreement says.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Goeke is prosecuting the case.