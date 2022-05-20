Missouri man shot while searching for his drugs sentenced to over 13 years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced a Ferguson, Missouri man who was shot while trying to find methamphetamine that had been seized by authorities to 165 months (13.75 years) in prison.

Cedric D. Baker, 49, flew to Houston, Texas on July 30, 2020, and bought over 10 kilograms of methamphetamine that had been pressed into pills, then shipped them via Federal Express to his grandmother’s address in the 2300 block of McLaran Avenue in St. Louis, his plea agreement says. Baker’s grandmother did not know about the contents of the package.

The package appeared suspicious and the drugs were discovered and seized. Baker went by the house multiple times to try and find his drugs. On August 12, he went to the address and waved a 9mm pistol when his cousin and his cousin’s friend denied knowledge of the package. The cousin’s friend, who was armed, pulled his own pistol and shot Baker four times, according to court documents.

Baker pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Baker has prior drug and robbery convictions.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is prosecuting the case.