Missouri man sentenced to 11 years in prison, without parole, for methamphetamine trafficking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Scott D. Walker, 52, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

On March 1, 2022, Walker pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

On Aug. 7, 2020, in Independence, Mo., police officers and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Walker at an Independence residence on a warrant for violating his supervised release. Walker was previously convicted in federal court in the District of Kansas for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and for possessing firearms and ammunition in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, for which he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in federal prison without parole. Walker was released from incarceration on July 19, 2019, and he was serving a five-year sentence of supervised release at the time of his arrest in this case.

Walker was taken into custody without incident and officers searched his backpack, which contained approximately 196 grams of methamphetamine, a Rohm .22 short-caliber revolver, and $5,520 in cash.

Walker also admitted that approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine and cash recovered from an earlier incident at another residence belonged to him. Walker admitted to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jess E. Michaelsen. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department.