Missouri man pleads guilty to possessing a machine gun

A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted to being caught with a fully automatic Glock pistol during a traffic stop in October.

Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one count of possession of a machine gun. Robertson admitted that he was inside a speeding vehicle that was pulled over by the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23, 2022. A deputy found a .45-caliber Glock pistol modified with an illegal 3D-printed “switch” to make it fully automatic. The deputy also found marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, oxycodone, and a 9mm Glock pistol, Robertson’s plea says.

Glock switches sometimes referred to as “auto sears,” are considered machine guns under federal law, even if not installed in a firearm.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

