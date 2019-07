The Milan Elks Seventh Annual Fireworks Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Sullivan County Country Club in Milan Friday night, July 5, 2019.

Milan Elks Esquire Lee Vandusseldorp says hot dogs, burgers, and pies will be served at the clubhouse starting at 6 o’clock.

Fireworks will be set off at dusk, and those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs. Approximately $8,100 worth of fireworks were purchased through donations from the Milan Elks and area businesses.