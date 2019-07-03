Construction company pouring concrete overnight at Trenton Municipal Airport

A pavement replacement project at the Trenton Municipal Airport began Tuesday night.

Airport Manager Donnie Vandevender reports Midwest Heavy Construction of Pleasant Hill started pouring concrete on the runway at 8 o’clock Tuesday night and the pour was scheduled to last until 6 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The construction company is also scheduled to work at the airport next Monday and Wednesday nights (July 8th and 10th) and is doing night pours due to daytime heat.

The project, involving replacing pavement for the apron and realignment of the taxiway, has been delayed due to rainy weather and flooding.