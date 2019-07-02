Green City announces activities planned for 4th of July celebration

Multiple activities will be held during the Green City Fourth of July Celebration Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6, 2019.

A Lady Lions Breakfast will be held at the Green City City Hall Thursday morning from 7 to 10 o’clock. Pie contest entries can be submitted from 9 to 10 o’clock, and judging will begin at 10 o’clock and tours of the train depot will be held from 10 to 4 o’clock.

Line up for a kiddie parade will begin at the Methodist Church at 10 o’clock, and the parade will start at 10:30. Berries and cream will be available in the Cook Shack from 11 to 4 o’clock.

The John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Motorcycle, Truck, and Tractor Show will be held on the west side of the square from 11:30 to 1 o’clock. Judging will begin at 1 o’clock. Line up for the Big Parade will begin at the school at 10:45. Phyllis Jobe will be the Grand Marshal for the parade, which will start at 11:30. Vehicles from the car show can be in the parade.

Lunch in the Park will take place from noon to 1:30 and tours of the Green City Museum will be from noon to 4 o’clock. A cake walk will be at City Hall and a pitch tournament will be at the Pool Club, both at 1 o’clock.

Registration for three on three basketball will start at the Cook Shack at 1 o’clock, and the event will go from 1:30 to 5:30 with Bingo in the Park running from 1:30 to 5:30. Registration for the Power Wheels Race on the south side of the square will start at 1:30, and the race will begin at 2 o’clock.

A water fight and Ronald D. Kelley Memorial Frog Jump will start in the park at 2:30. A tennis ball roll will be at 3:30. Tennis ball numbers may be purchased at the Green City City Hall, DeRyke’s Rolling Tire, and Green City Foods in advance. A kids pedal pull is slated for 3:30 and Blackout Bingo at a cost of $5.00 per card will start at 5 o’clock.

A pulled pork dinner will be served in the park at 5:30. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be served. A beer garden will be available from 5:30 to 11 o’clock and proper identification will be required.

Mister and Miss Firecracker will start at 6 o’clock. A Pitt Boss Grill raffle giveaway will be held at 7:45. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the City Hall, DeRyke’s Rolling Tire, and Green City Foods.

Lindsey Lindquist will perform the National Anthem at 7:50 with One Horse Town performing from 8 to 11 o’clock and fireworks will be set off at 9:45.

Thursday’s activities will also include vendors as well as a free corn box, slide, bungee run, Jacob’s Ladder, and a bounce house.

On Saturday, the Green City Area Museum and Depot will present a Trivia Night at City Hall at 6 o’clock in the evening.