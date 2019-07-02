Green City announces activities planned for 4th of July celebration

Local News July 2, 2019 KTTN News
Community Fireworks Display

Multiple activities will be held during the Green City Fourth of July Celebration Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6, 2019.

A Lady Lions Breakfast will be held at the Green City City Hall Thursday morning from 7 to 10 o’clock. Pie contest entries can be submitted from 9 to 10 o’clock, and judging will begin at 10 o’clock and tours of the train depot will be held from 10 to 4 o’clock.

Line up for a kiddie parade will begin at the Methodist Church at 10 o’clock, and the parade will start at 10:30. Berries and cream will be available in the Cook Shack from 11 to 4 o’clock.

The John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Motorcycle, Truck, and Tractor Show will be held on the west side of the square from 11:30 to 1 o’clock. Judging will begin at 1 o’clock. Line up for the Big Parade will begin at the school at 10:45. Phyllis Jobe will be the Grand Marshal for the parade, which will start at 11:30. Vehicles from the car show can be in the parade.

Lunch in the Park will take place from noon to 1:30 and tours of the Green City Museum will be from noon to 4 o’clock. A cake walk will be at City Hall and a pitch tournament will be at the Pool Club, both at 1 o’clock.

Registration for three on three basketball will start at the Cook Shack at 1 o’clock, and the event will go from 1:30 to 5:30 with Bingo in the Park running from 1:30 to 5:30. Registration for the Power Wheels Race on the south side of the square will start at 1:30, and the race will begin at 2 o’clock.

A water fight and Ronald D. Kelley Memorial Frog Jump will start in the park at 2:30. A tennis ball roll will be at 3:30. Tennis ball numbers may be purchased at the Green City City Hall, DeRyke’s Rolling Tire, and Green City Foods in advance. A kids pedal pull is slated for 3:30 and Blackout Bingo at a cost of $5.00 per card will start at 5 o’clock.

A pulled pork dinner will be served in the park at 5:30. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be served. A beer garden will be available from 5:30 to 11 o’clock and proper identification will be required.

Mister and Miss Firecracker will start at 6 o’clock. A Pitt Boss Grill raffle giveaway will be held at 7:45. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the City Hall, DeRyke’s Rolling Tire, and Green City Foods.

Lindsey Lindquist will perform the National Anthem at 7:50 with One Horse Town performing from 8 to 11 o’clock and fireworks will be set off at 9:45.

Thursday’s activities will also include vendors as well as a free corn box, slide, bungee run, Jacob’s Ladder, and a bounce house.

On Saturday, the Green City Area Museum and Depot will present a Trivia Night at City Hall at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News