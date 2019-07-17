Mercer County Fair officials announce winners in Rabbit and Poultry shows

The results have been announced for the Mercer County Fair’s Rabbit and Poultry shows.

In the Rabbit Show results are Best and Reserve Best in Show 4 Class went to Caitlynn Chalfant of Gilman City.

Best in Show 6 Class went to Hannah Bruse of Princeton, and Reserve Best in Show 6 Class went to Sierra Bruse of Princeton.

Chalfant received Best in Show Overall and Junior Showmanship.

Hannah Bruse received Reserve Best in Show Overall and Senior Showmanship.

In the Poultry Show, Best and Reserve Best in Show Large Fowl went to Lance Jacobs of Eagleville.

Best and Reserve Best in Show Bantams went to Hannah Bruse. Bruse received Senior Showmanship, and Jacobs received Junior Showmanship.