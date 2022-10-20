Men from Tennessee and Missouri indicted by grand jury in Missouri for armed assault of FBI agents

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Tennessee man and a Warsaw, Mo., man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents.

Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Mo., were charged in a six-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The federal indictment replaces separate criminal complaints filed against both men on Oct. 7, 2022, and contains both the original charges against both men and an additional charge against Perry.

Perry and O’Dell remain in federal custody without bond following separate detention hearings in which the court ruled they pose a danger to the community.

Perry is now charged with one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Perry is also charged, as in the prior criminal complaint, with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

O’Dell is charged in the indictment, as in the prior criminal complaint, with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm. O’Dell allegedly was in possession of a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun while under a court order of protection.

On October 7, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at O’Dell’s residence and took O’Dell and Perry into custody. According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, federal agents approached the property in vehicles with red and blue lights and sirens activated. As the FBI approached, an agent utilized a loudspeaker on one of the vehicles, stating that they were with the FBI and that they had a search warrant for the residence. The FBI agent began to repeat the announcement, again stating that they were with the FBI, when gunshots were fired from a front window at the lead FBI vehicle. Several rounds hit the lead FBI vehicle. FBI agents did not return fire and, after the gunshots ceased, the FBI established a perimeter and began communicating with the persons inside the residence to come out. Perry exited the residence, began walking toward agents, and was detained.

When agents searched the residence, they found an Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber rifle in a bedroom near a broken window and approximately 10 spent shell casings. This is the firearm cited in Count Three of the federal indictment, which charges Perry with using a firearm in furtherance of the violent crime of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

Agents also found a Ruger 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, which is cited in Count Two of the indictment, which charges Perry with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Perry has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark and Trial Attorney Jacob Warren from the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. It was investigated by the FBI.