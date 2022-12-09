Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves insurance renewal

Local News December 9, 2022 KTTN News
Jamesport Tri-County School
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved insurance renewal on December 7, 2022.

The Missouri United School Insurance Council renewal will be $42,707. The insurance coverage includes property, liability, and workman’s comp.

The board approved the regular and single audit as presented by Clevenger and Associates.

The board also discussed capital projects, HVAC projects, technology purchases, and the budget. No action was taken on those matters. There was also a discussion of the superintendent’s evaluation tool.

An executive session was held for personnel.

Post Views: 2
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.