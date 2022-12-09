North Mercer R-3 Board of Education meeting results from December 8th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 audit and property insurance on December 8, 2022.

Regarding the audit, it was noted the district complied with the requirements for the year in all material respects.

Property insurance was renewed through CPSK in Harrisonville. Rates for the year are $54,531. That includes a $3.4 million increase in building value and a 100% build-back.

Lori Porter and Shelley Bickel gave an update on the Early Childhood Project. The information included a grant update and a business plan. The board felt there was a need for the program, but it decided to not continue with the project. The reasons cited were potential staffing concerns and building start-up costs.

Contracts were amended for five teachers to align them with the current salary schedule.

The board accepted a retirement letter from Maintenance Director Brian Persell. He has worked for North Mercer for 27 years.

Budget amendments were approved. Amendments are typically made in December and June.

The Continuous School Improvement Plan was approved.

The board heard an appeal from an A+ student. No action was taken, and more information is to be researched.

Emily Omohundro with EdCouncil presented a board training. She also went over the board of education manual.

