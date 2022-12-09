MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 12, 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 12-18.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 and Routes 48, B, C, D, Y – Pothole patching, Dec. 12-16

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 118 to 113, Dec. 15

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume in Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Permit work from U.S. Route 36 to Easton Road, Dec. 12-Jan. 15

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Clinton County

Route A – Utility work from Harris to Walnut Streets, Dec. 12-22

Route F – Utility work from U.S. Route 169 to SW 200th, Dec. 12-23

Route J – Utility work from SW McComas Lane to SW Middle Road through Dec. 23

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)*

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project was part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting and awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, Dec. 5 through April 2023

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River near Quitman through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 205th Street, Dec. 12

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Imperial Road to Route FF, Dec. 13-15

