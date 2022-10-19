Hawley demands USACE investigate reports of radioactive contamination at Missouri school

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon demanding the Corps investigate reports of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Mo.

In his letter, Senator Hawley demanded the Corps review results of a new private report, conduct further testing on school grounds, and take action to ensure the safety of students at Jana Elementary. Parents of students were not informed of these potential risks until August 2022.

“Hazardous radioactive contamination has no place in schools, and the federal government should be transparent with concerned parents,” said Senator Hawley. “I urge you and your team to review the results of the recent private testing immediately, and also immediately to conduct further appropriate testing of the Jana Elementary area— and make the results public.”

Read the full letter at this link.