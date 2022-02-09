Grand Jury indicts Missouri man for his role in 3 armed robberies, two carjackings and a business robbery where employee was shot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A federal grand jury indicted James Furlow for numerous counts related to a crime spree during the last week of December 2021.

The indictment charges that Furlow committed three armed robberies, specifically, two carjackings and a commercial business robbery. In addition, it is alleged that Furlow discharged a firearm while committing the business robbery, severely injuring an employee and that Furlow brandished a firearm while committing both carjackings.

The indictment alleges on December 26, 2021, Furlow carjacked a victim at gunpoint, stealing a 2017 Kia Sorrento. Later that same day, Furlow robbed a Quik Mart store and shot the clerk during the robbery. On December 30, 2021, Furlow carjacked another victim at gunpoint, stealing a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Following the December 30, 2021, carjacking, officers saw the Tiguan. Furlow was driving and fled from officers in the Tiguan, before ultimately fleeing on foot. Eventually, Furlow was found and arrested. Furlow is currently in custody.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Louis County Police Department, Overland Police Department, North County Police Cooperative, and the St. Ann Police Department.

