Governor Parson makes five judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and the 4th, 7th, 23rd, and 31st Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Becky Borthwick, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District.

Judge Borthwick currently serves as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Gary Lynch.

Mr. Brian Tubbs, of Mound City, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Tubbs is currently principal of the Law Office of Brian Tubbs LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics and agribusiness and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable William Richards.

Mr. Daniel White, of Kansas City, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. White currently serves as the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Timothy Flook as Circuit Judge.

Ms. Julianne Hand, of DeSoto, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Hand is currently a senior partner at Kramer, Hand, Buchholz & Partney and serves as Jefferson County Municipal Judge. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Edward Page as Circuit Judge.

The Honorable Jerry A. Harmison Jr., of Springfield, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.

Judge Harmison currently serves as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Central Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from Drake University. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Calvin R. Holden.