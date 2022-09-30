Governor Parson issues statement regarding income tax cut approved by Missouri General Assembly

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Parson issued the following statement regarding the General Assembly approving income tax cut legislation:

“We are thrilled that the General Assembly has answered our call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars. We called this special session to pass and extend critical support to our agriculture industry and reduce Missourians’ income tax burden, and that’s exactly what we are accomplishing.”

“Today’s action will provide real relief to taxpaying Missourians. Relief is even more critical now as Missouri families face rising grocery bills, high gas prices, and record inflation. This bill means our administration will have cut Missourians’ income tax rate by almost a full percentage point or a nearly 15 percent decrease. Next week, we look forward to progress being made on the agriculture bill, so we can sign both pieces of legislation into law.”

Earlier today, Governor Parson issued a special message to the legislature that modifies the special session call to include small changes outside the original call but still within the subjects of agriculture and income tax cuts.

To view Governor Parson’s special message to the General Assembly modifying his special session call, see this link.

To view Senate Bill 3, the income tax cut legislation approved by the Missouri Legislature, click here.