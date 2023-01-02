Governor Parson grants 21 pardons and commutes two sentences during December 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Governor Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in as Missouri’s 57th Governor. Since the start of his administration, he has granted 434 pardons, approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are less than 1,500 clemency files currently open. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog by the end of his administration.

Pardons:

Lawrence Shad Russell Cameron Billy Setliff Buddy Butts Lawanda Lomax Bettina Rogers Emmite Barton Johnna Wilson Quentin Pierce Brian Kenniston Matthew Branch Gary Mills Clay Storey Daniel McCandless William Ritchey Ryan Benefiel Martin Ing Chad Bellinger Russell Roe Tommy Anthony Patricia Bock-Hathaway

Commutations:

Felix Key Rudolfo Villalobos

