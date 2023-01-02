Governor Parson grants 21 pardons and commutes two sentences during December 2022

State News January 2, 2023January 2, 2023 KTTN News
FY 2022 Supplemental Budget Signing by Governor Parson
For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified. 

Governor Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in as Missouri’s 57th Governor. Since the start of his administration, he has granted 434 pardons, approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are less than 1,500 clemency files currently open. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to eliminate the backlog by the end of his administration. 

Pardons:

  1. Lawrence Shad

  2. Russell Cameron

  3. Billy Setliff

  4. Buddy Butts

  5. Lawanda Lomax

  6. Bettina Rogers

  7. Emmite Barton

  8. Johnna Wilson

  9. Quentin Pierce

  10. Brian Kenniston

  11. Matthew Branch

  12. Gary Mills

  13. Clay Storey

  14. Daniel McCandless

  15. William Ritchey

  16. Ryan Benefiel

  17. Martin Ing

  18. Chad Bellinger

  19. Russell Roe

  20. Tommy Anthony

  21. Patricia Bock-Hathaway

Commutations:

  1. Felix Key

  2. Rudolfo Villalobos

 

