Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

One preliminary hearing was held and defendants waived hearings in four other cases during Tuesday’s session of the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Bradley Wilson of Spickard is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and 2nd-degree property damage. At the hearing, testimony was given and evidence was produced. Judge Steve Hudson ruled there was probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crimes and the cases were bound over to Thursday’s session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Waiving preliminary hearings were Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton, Adam Davidson of Galt, Tommy Hines of Trenton, and Justin Taul of Trenton. The cases for Kelsall, Hines and Taul were bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday’s docket.

Kelsall is charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Hines is charged with alleged failure to register as a sex offender. Taul faces charges of 3rd-degree assault, driving while revoked or suspended, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Davidson’s case involving non-support was continued until December 15th.

Two other defendants pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and were placed on supervised probation. Brooke Ashford of Trenton was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the road on September 10th. The imposition of sentence was suspended. She was placed on two years probation.

Ashford is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay a recoupment fee of $98 to the highway patrol, and pay a fine of $60.50 on the traffic offense, and court costs of each case.

Milan resident Richard Truitt is charged with two counts of non-support. The imposition of sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years probation. Four other counts were dismissed by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Myra Stout.