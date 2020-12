Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A resident from Coffey has been arrested by the highway patrol in Daviess County and jailed on a drug allegation.

Forty-four-year-old Daniel Jackson was arrested at around 10:30 on Friday night and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine as well as being accused of holding no valid operator’s license.

Jackson was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional jail.

