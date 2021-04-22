Coalition of attorneys general urge President Biden to reject United States Supreme Court packing scheme

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general in writing to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to voice opposition to the recent steps towards packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Biden’s and Congressional leaders’ attempts to pack the United States Supreme Court will undermine the independence and impartiality of the nation’s highest court and sour public confidence in our judicial system,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “It’s imperative that we reject any effort to politicize the Supreme Court – that’s why I signed on to this letter to President Biden and congressional leaders and I’m standing with my fellow attorneys general to oppose any scheme or plan to pack the court.”

The letter, signed by the multistate coalition of attorneys general, describes the serious concerns about some members of Congress’ plans to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. After filing a bill to do just that days after the President announced the Executive Order to create a commission to investigate court-packing, it is clear that President Biden and congressional leaders are part of a coordinated effort to grab political power, jeopardizing the integrity of our system of government.

The Framers of the Constitution created an independent judiciary, due to the judicial abuses experienced under King George III and to prevent the new federal government from repeating those abuses. Notably, both Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen G. Breyer have recently condemned such schemes to pack the court.

The letter states, “Indeed, given the filing of the bill six days after the president announced his Executive Order regarding the Supreme Court, it is clear that the Commission on the Supreme Court is nothing but a coordinated attempt to justify a naked political power grab by the leaders of Congress and the president. We believe that such actions will seriously undermine our constitutional system, the public’s confidence in our courts, and the rule of law. We oppose passage of such a measure.”

To read the full letter, click here.

In addition to Missouri, state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

