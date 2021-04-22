Lawmakers introduce bill requiring Biden to declassify Wuhan lab leak intelligence

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2021 to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the Covid pandemic.

“For over a year, anyone asking questions about the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been branded as a conspiracy theorist. The world needs to know if this pandemic was the product of negligence at the Wuhan lab but the CCP has done everything it can to block a credible investigation. That’s why the Biden administration must declassify what it knows about the Wuhan lab and Beijing’s attempts to cover up the origin of the pandemic.” Senator Josh Hawley

Senator Braun said, “Identifying the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is vital for preventing future pandemics, and as investigations and research into the origins of the virus continue, the Biden administration should declassify intelligence related to any potential links between biological research laboratories in Wuhan, China, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield recently said he believes Covid originated at WIV and the Washington Post Editorial Board has called on the Biden administration to declassify any intelligence relating to the lab.

In March 2020, Senator Hawley was the first member of Congress to call for an international investigation into China’s cover-up of the spread of coronavirus and, in April 2020, introduced legislation to allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages.

