Chillicothe Fire Department responds to tree fire on South Mitchell

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a dead tree on fire the evening of November 19th.

Upon arrival at 1398 South Mitchell, firefighters found a three to four-foot diameter tree on fire and lying on the ground near a brush pile. Firefighters began extinguishing the fire with a hand line while they set up a deluge to apply large amounts of water. Firefighters applied 2,750 gallons.

The owner, identified as Nick Woods, stated he had a contractor cut down the dead tree earlier, and it caught on fire. The fire department advised him the fire would continue to burn, and he should stay with it throughout the night.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 45 minutes.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares