Chautauqua on the square returns for 2021 run in Gallatin

Chautauqua on the Gallatin Square is back this year after not being held in 2020. The event is scheduled for September 17th and 18th.

The Caldwell Family Band will perform that Friday evening at 6 o’clock. Spokesperson Kelle Lawson says Fievel Goes West will be shown on the lawn at 8 o’clock.

Saturday’s activities will start at 7 a.m. with a 5K Color Run hosted by Access II Independent Living Center. The cost to enter is $25, which includes a t-shirt if registered by August 30. Forms can be picked up at the BTC Bank in Gallatin, Gallatin City Hall, or on Access II’s website.

There will be baby, car, and talent shows and a James Gang Bank Robbery reenactment. Carnival games and inflatables will be held as a fundraiser for the high school marching band. Prices have not yet been set for a wine and spirits tasting. The Gallatin Theater League will perform Long Tall Lester at the Courter Theater at noon and 1:30. Tickets for the show are not yet on sale. A parade will start at 5 o’clock. Anyone wanting to enter the parade should contact the Farmers Bank in Gallatin.

The Ghosted Band will play on September 18th at 1 p.m., and the Bootcut band will perform at 6 p.m.

Vendors are still being accepted for that Saturday at $15 per booth. Contact Kelle Lawson to register a booth at 816-719-2853. Food trucks will be available at Chautauqua on the Gallatin Square on September 17th and 18th.

