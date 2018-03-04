Cameron woman injured in crash near Stewartsville

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident four miles west of Stewartsville Friday morning.
Thirty-one-year-old Jenny Stanhope of Gallatin traveled east on U. S. 36 when she reportedly slowed for a vehicle turning south onto Southwest Thornton Road. An eastbound SUV, driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Orscheln of Columbia, struck the car from behind causing the car to slide into the median coming to rest facing north. The SUV came to a controlled stop on the eastbound shoulder and received minor damage.
An ambulance transported a passenger in the car, 44-year-old Jackie Eberhart of Cameron, to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
The Patrol reports neither Stanhope or Orscheln sustained injuries and all occupants wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.