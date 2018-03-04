Rissler students raise nearly 8K through Jump Rope for Heart

Students from Rissler Elementary School of Trenton raised $7,986 for the American Heart Association through Jump Rope for Heart.

The grade raising the most money was third with $1,858. The class raising the most money was Taylor McCartney’s third-grade class with $624. Emma Christenson was the top money raiser with $325.

The school has raised $87,709.81 in the past 11 years for Jump Rope for Heart. The money raised goes to lifesaving heart and stroke research as well as community and educational programs for youth.

David Sager is Rissler’s Physical Education Instructor.

