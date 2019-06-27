Body discovered in Maysville confirmed to be Leah Dawson

The DeKalb County Sheriff reported Thursday afternoon that their department had attended the autopsy of the human remains discovered during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.

The search warrant was served on an address in Maysville in regards to a report of Leah Dawson, who had been missing since June 5, 2019.

The DeKalb County Corner reports the preliminary results from the autopsy confirm the human remains discovered at the house in Maysville are indeed those of Leah Dawson.

The investigation is continuing