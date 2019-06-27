North Central Missouri College to offer robotics and technical classes at Savannah

The Savannah R-III School District (SHS) and North Central Missouri College (NCMC) are collaborating to bring Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC’s), and Maintenance classes this fall in the evenings at Savannah High School, with Robotics, Fluid Power, and Industrial Mechanics scheduled for spring.

The classes are open to SHS students as well as community members. NCMC offers exceptional value, with tuition and fees among the lowest in the state. High school students will qualify for the even lower Early College tuition rate with no application fee. Adults may be eligible for financial support through a number of possible sources including the Missouri A+ program, federal financial aid, WIOA funds, or the USDA Skill Up grant.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development projects 22% long-term growth in openings for Industrial Machinery Mechanics from 2016 to 2026 in our region, with dozens of openings every year. “It is true that every year some factory jobs are lost to automation, but this opens up lots of new opportunities for workers who have the knowledge to operate and repair the robots,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President at North Central Missouri College.