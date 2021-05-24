Authorities report four arrested over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Court dates have been set following multiple arrests this past weekend on various charges.

Forty-year-old Caleb Ray Ingraham of Trenton has been charged with felony assault in the third degree, felony exhibiting a weapon and misdemeanor peace disturbance. Bond is $7,500 pending an appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Court documents say Ingraham is accused of repeatedly striking the face of a victim on Sunday, allegedly causing a nose bleed. He’s also accused of displaying a switchblade knife in an alleged angry or threatening manner in front of one or more people. Ingraham is accused of causing alarm to others.

Trenton resident 27-year-old Alica Dawn Gamer was arrested in Mercer County Friday and is charged with misdemeanor stealing in Grundy County. Court documents say Garner is accused of appropriating currency in December 2016 belonging to Cody Reeder. Gamer posted a $1,000 bond pending a court appearance Tuesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Abram Kincaid of Trenton has been arrested on a probation violation warrant after failing to appear in court on May 13. His original charge is tampering with a motor vehicle from 2014. The court has suspended probation. Kincaid is to appear on June 10th for Division One of the circuit court.

Galt resident 39-year-old Melissa Brill was arrested by Putnam County on a capias warrant on an original drug possession charges in Grundy County from October 2019. Brill is to appear for a probation violation hearing on June 10th in Division One of circuit court. She’s also accused of failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to display plates and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, both in July of last year. Bond is $2,500 on the drug charge and $250 total on the other two violations.

