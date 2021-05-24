North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Local News May 24, 2021
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 5:30 at the Frey administrative center.

The agenda includes the introduction of new employees for the college; reports from Head Start, the vice presidents, chief information officer, and the college president.

Agenda items include consideration of bids and purchases; a memorandum of understanding, a change in the board policy, the continuation of audit services, salaries for the upcoming fiscal year, and personnel involving a resignation, employments, plus revised and new job descriptions.

An executive session also is listed for the Tuesday board of trustees meeting.

