North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 5:30 at the Frey administrative center.

The agenda includes the introduction of new employees for the college; reports from Head Start, the vice presidents, chief information officer, and the college president.

Agenda items include consideration of bids and purchases; a memorandum of understanding, a change in the board policy, the continuation of audit services, salaries for the upcoming fiscal year, and personnel involving a resignation, employments, plus revised and new job descriptions.

An executive session also is listed for the Tuesday board of trustees meeting.

