Audio: What’s the average federal payout for central Missouri tornado victims?

The federal payout for victims of the Jefferson City area’s tornado in May could reach several thousands of dollars.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nikki Gaskins tells Missourinet affiliate KWOS in Jefferson City the maximum funding from the feds can be as much as 30,000 dollars, but most victims pocket about 4,000 to 5,000 dollars. She says inspectors are going door to door in the areas of Cole County hit the hardest.

An assistance center has also opened in the Cole County Emergency Management building in central Missouri’s Jefferson City.

(Photo Credit: Randy Milanovic (unsplash.com royalty-free images))