Audio: Two women, Republican & Democrat, run against female incumbents in Missouri House

A self-employed veterinarian wants to be the next Missouri State Representative in a district that includes a portion of mid-Missouri’s Columbia. Maren Bell Jones says she learned a lot about voter issues when making house calls for her work.

A Republican woman is trying to defeat a female who is the only Democratic lawmaker in southwest Missouri. Sarah Semple is a real estate agent with Keller Williams in Springfield. Like many Republicans, she favors lower taxes and less government, which she says is a big difference between her an incumbent Representative Crystal Quade.

The inner-city Springfield district is Missouri House district has been occupied by Democrats for the past several election cycles.