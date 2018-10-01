About 1,200 Missouri registered sex offenders have failed to comply with state law, including not checking in with law enforcement. Deputy Rashid Brown with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in western Missouri says his county has more than 430 missing sex offenders.

Brown says his county leads the state in the number of registered sex offenders with 2,200 and 400 are unaccounted for.

Brown says some offenders complain about the process – they must set up an appointment, wait in line and plan accordingly for their quarterly law enforcement check-ins.