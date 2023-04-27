Audio: Senator wants to drop requirements for children getting a job

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Manchester Republican Senator Andrew Koenig wants the Legislature to get rid of work permit requirements for children. His legislation repeals various provisions relating to youth work certificates, including preventing an employer from requiring a certificate from someone under 18 as a condition of employment. He tells Missourinet it’s all about removing government red tape.

“What we have a problem with is, the school districts actually have to issue a permit for kids to work between the ages of 14, 15, and 16. And the problem that I see is that, honestly, I don’t think anybody’s currently really following the law today, and so obviously, it should be, you know, a parental issue. You shouldn’t have to go to the superintendent if you want your child to work outside of school hours.”

His bill, which has seen no movement since February, could be tacked onto another bill further along in the legislative process before Session wraps up soon.

